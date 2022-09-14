Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE (AP) — For a third time the Louisiana Bond Commission is scheduled to vote, Thursday morning, on a $39 million future line of credit for a New Orleans power plant, critical to power drainage pumps that remove rainwater in a city that faces chronic flood problems. The commission has withheld approval amid Democratic city leaders’ opposition to enforce the abortion ban. The battle between Democratic city leaders and Republicans in reliably red states has been happening across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to end constitutional protections for abortion in June.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.