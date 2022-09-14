Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining

NEW YORK (AP) — Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico five years ago and highlighted the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced. Philanthropists are warning that many of those issues have not been addressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory’s physical infrastructure. The Category 4 storm on on Sept. 20, 2017 killed dozens and studies estimate thousands more died in the aftermath due to the lack of permanent shelter and power. To commemorate the event, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hispanic Federation and other philanthropists plan to return to Puerto Rico to survey what has been accomplished and what still needs to be fixed.

