UK inflation dips slightly in August

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation slowed slightly in August as a drop in gasoline and diesel fuel prices gave consumers the first glimmer of hope that Britain’s cost-of-living crisis may be beginning to ease. The Office for National Statistics says consumer price index rose 9.9% in the 12 months through August. That’s down from the 40-year-high of 10.1% reported last month and was lower than economist expectations of 10%.Britain has been hard hit by worldwide price shocks triggered by the war in Ukraine, with U.K. consumer prices rising faster than other major economies over the past year.

