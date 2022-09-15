California 1st with law protecting children’s online privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law in California will require companies that provide online services to protect children’s privacy. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Thursday. It requires companies to not profile children or use children’s personal information that could harm their physical or mental health or well-being. The bill requires tech companies to follow age-appropriate design code principles aimed at keeping children safe. Companies will eventually have to submit a “data protection impact assessment” before offering new online services attractive to children. Facebook parent company Meta said it had concerns about the bill but said it shares lawmakers’ goal of keeping children safe online.

