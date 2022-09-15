Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad workers secured a deal that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years, but it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off. The deal that’s retroactive to 2020 will give railroaders the biggest raises they’ve seen in more than four decades with 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses over five years. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove more important. Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized. The 12 unions that had been bargaining with the nation’s biggest railroads represent some 115,000 workers. A rail strike could have been devastating to the economy.

