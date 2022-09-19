Baltic states close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The three Baltic states neighboring Russia have closed their borders to most Russians, saying the move is to protect the security of the three European Union nations. The decision that takes effect Monday was reached earlier this month by the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and of Poland, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. Warsaw’s move seems more drawn-out. Under the ban, Russians wishing to travel to the EU as tourists or for business, sports or culture purposes will not be allowed in, even if they have valid visas for the EU’s no-checks Schengen zone. There will be few exceptions. The Baltic countries want the ban introduced by all 27 EU members.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.