Germany in deal for Slovenia to send tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The Defense Ministry in Berlin says Germany and Slovenia have agreed upon a deal that will see Slovenia send 28 tanks of Soviet-era design to Ukraine and get 40 modern military trucks from Germany. It said Tuesday the two countries’ defense ministers agreed to sign a letter of intent on the deal, but didn’t specify when the vehicles will be delivered. Germany has been keen to promote such deals under which eastern NATO allies hand off Soviet-era equipment to Kyiv and get modern equipment from Germany. Berlin so far has balked at supplying Western-designed tanks to Ukraine, arguing that other allies haven’t done so.

