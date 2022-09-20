UK’s Truss says she’ll slash taxes despite economic crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said Tuesday that she’s ready to make “unpopular decisions” such as boosting bonuses for wealthy bankers in order to get the U.K.’s sluggish economy growing. Truss spoke Tuesday before of an emergency government budget statement at the end of the week. She said tax cuts were key to spurring economic growth even though they benefit the wealthiest more than the poorest. Truss said “we do have to take difficult decisions to get our economy right.” Truss is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. She confirmed the budget statement will reverse an income tax hike brought in this year to help fund health care and will scrap a plan to raise corporation tax.

