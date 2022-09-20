United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines canceled some flights this week after failing to do mandatory inspections of the front edges of 25 jets’ wings. United said late Tuesday that is has finished inspections on 10 of the 25 planes, and expects to finish the others in the next two weeks. The airline says it canceled about 18 flights Monday night and Tuesday morning but doesn’t expect to cancel any others. The Federal Aviation Administration says United reported the missed inspections on the Boeing 777 jets. The FAA says it’s looking into how the inspections were missed in the first place.

