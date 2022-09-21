Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher gets night anchor job
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, will take over as anchor of the network’s newscast that airs at midnight on the East Coast. Gallagher replaces Shannon Bream, who recently took over the “Fox News Sunday” show. Gallagher, who has worked mostly as a news reporter at Fox, has been with the network since its inception in 1996. He’s based in Los Angeles, and the show will air from Fox’s LA studios. He’ll take over in his new job on Oct. 3. The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic are among the stories Gallagher has covered recently