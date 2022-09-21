Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases and is already in effect. The UAE had previously not enforced British judgements due to what it called a lack of reciprocity, as the UK courts were reluctant to enforce UAE-issued judgements. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Justice announced the principles of reciprocity had been met after a British ruling.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.