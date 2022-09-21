Skip to Content
UK businesses laud energy relief, but costs still a struggle

By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Pubs, restaurants, breweries, retailers and other businesses across the United Kingdom are being pushed to the brink by skyrocketing energy bills. One bakery owner doubts that even a massive support package announced this week by the U.K. government will make much of a difference to businesses like hers struggling with soaring energy costs amid a wider cost-of-living crisis. Energy prices have been a major factor pushing inflation to a four-decade high. The government says wholesale energy bills for businesses will be capped this winter. It will pick up some of the tab for six months starting Oct. 1 so that businesses pay discounted rates that are “less than half the wholesale prices anticipated this winter.”

