Big bank CEOs face 2nd day of questioning from lawmakers
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEOs of the nation’s biggest banks were in for a second day of tough questioning from lawmakers on Thursday, as Americans face inflation not seen since the early 1980s and a midterm election is only weeks away. JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser and other chief executives repeated the message they gave to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday: The U.S. consumer is in relatively good shape but faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates. Senators focused their initial comments on the intense social issues dividing the country before the election.