Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s national airline TAP Air Portugal says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web. The flag carrier said in a statement that no payment data was taken in the cyberattack. The airline said late Wednesday that the attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities with the help of specialists from Microsoft. The company said hackers obtained the name, nationality, sex, date of birth and address, email and telephone contact details. Portuguese newspaper Expresso says a hacker group called Ragnar Locker was offering the information of 1.5 million TAP Air Portugal customers on the dark web.

