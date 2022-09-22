France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a plan to boost renewable energy in France including offshore wind farms and solar power. The country lags behind most of its European neighbors. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron wants the country to gain more independence in terms of electricity production. He went on a boat Thursday to visit France’s first offshore wind farm off the port of Saint-Nazaire in western France. The French presidency said he was to detail in a speech later that day a range of measures meant to facilitate and accelerate renewable energy projects. France’s energy strategy has long relied on developing nuclear power.

By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.