Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. Passengers and crew members restrained the man, who was caught on video slugging an American Airlines flight attendant. The incident happened on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport. Video posted by another passenger shows the man punching a male flight attendant in the back of the head or neck as the crew member walks in the aisle. The president of the flight attendants’ union is calling it a case of dangerous, life-threatening behavior.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.