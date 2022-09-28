Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Several lawsuits in Illinois accuse gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms. Lawsuits filed Wednesday cite the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people. The lawsuits are the latest bid by victims of mass shootings to hold gun manufacturers legally accountable. One survivor who is among those filing lawsuits in Lake County is Liz Turnipseed. She says she is determined to speak for those who did not survive mass shootings in the United States. Smith & Wesson is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

