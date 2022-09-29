Former Tibet official latest to fall in China graft sweep

BEIJING (AP) — A former vice governor of China’s sprawling Tibet region has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes. The government said Zhang Yongze “took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others” in obtaining contracts and promotions, while illegally accepting money and valuables in return. Zhang’s case is being handled by prosecutors and courts in another province, as is typical where high-ranking officials and serious charges are involved. Zhang is the latest former leader to be indicted, just weeks before a congress of the Communist Party whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Xi is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader.

