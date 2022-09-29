Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New York man is suing an Atlantic City casino, its parent company and its online betting partner, alleging he was given $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly knocked offline while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler _ a fact he says was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. It accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

