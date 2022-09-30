College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players

The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Nonprofits are being formed to set up athletes with deals that pay them to promote charities. The nonprofits are pitched as feel-good partnerships. But they also raise questions of whether their mission it to support charities or exist primarily to funnel money to athletes for a tax deduction. A bill has been filed in Congress to limit some of those tax breaks.

By JIM VERTUNO and PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

