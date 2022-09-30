Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. James Pepper, who chairs the state Cannabis Control Board, says Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening” akin to those when recreational sales began in other states and in Canada. The Vermont stores say they anticipate having enough supply, but some growers have been frustrated by the timeline.