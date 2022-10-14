Head of zero-emission truck venture found guilty of fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Nikola Corp. has been found guilty on charges he duped investors with exaggerated claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks. A jury reached the verdict on Friday in the case against Trevor Milton after deliberating for about five hours in federal court in Manhattan. In closing arguments, the government had portrayed Milton as a habitual liar while his lawyer called him an inspiring visionary who was being railroaded. The 40-year-old Milton had pleaded not guilty to securities and wire fraud.

