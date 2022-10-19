Gates Foundation donates $1B to prioritize math education

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years. Its goal: to help students succeed in school and land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success. The foundation, which has long drawn controversy over its education work, said that to put more money into math, it will cut grants to other subjects like reading, writing, and the arts.

By ALEX DANIELS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

