Poland to buy 288 multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has signed a deal to buy hundreds of South Korean multiple rocket launchers amid efforts to step up the nation’s defenses in light of the war in neighboring Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the K239 Chunmoo systems are comparable to the American-made HIMARS launchers, a number of which Poland is also acquiring. He says Poland cannot get as many HIMARS as it would like in a short time so turned to a “tested partner, our friends” in South Korea for the purchase of 288 Chunmoo launchers. Poland previously signed deals for billions of dollars worth of tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.