UK leader Liz Truss faces test in Parliament, seeks lifeline

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set for a House of Commons grilling as she tries to fend off calls to quit over her botched economic plan. Truss faces both a hostile opposition and members of her own furious Conservative Party when she attends Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament. It comes two days after newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by the government less than a month ago. Many Conservatives want Truss to quit over the mess. But Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged the party to give her another chance. He said “mistakes happen” but that Truss had the “humility” to change course.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.