Union members approve new contract with UPS

ATLANTA (AP) — A union says aircraft maintenance workers at Georgia-based UPS have approved a three-year contract that provides raises and pension improvements for more than 1,600 union members nationwide. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says wage hikes of 3.3% and increases in pension benefits will begin in November 2023. The union says more than 87% of voting members of Teamsters Local 2727 approved the deal. The local represents aircraft maintenance workers and other UPS aviation employees in 93 cities nationwide.

