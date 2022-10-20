Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman on daytime TV. Now, as the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, he’s trying to leverage his celebrity to help win the closely contested race on Election Day. The outcome of the contest could turn on whether voters view him as the trusted doctor he portrayed on “The Dr. Oz Show” or as a pitchman who promoted products of questionable medical value. One advertiser closely affiliated with Oz is Usana Health Sciences. The company has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme. Oz’s campaign says the show followed all federal regulations.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and MARC LEVY Associated Press

