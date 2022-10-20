EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis but avoid an open rift between Germany and France. That would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine. The 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue work on ways to impose a gas price cap in case of massive increases. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks that started early Thursday and ran until early Friday.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT Associated Press

