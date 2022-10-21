Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty

BEIRUT (AP) — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops and brought back to shore. He says he’d do it again since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said on Friday that Lebanon’s economic meltdown has plunged into poverty as many as 93% of Palestinians living in camps across the tiny Mideast country — or in overcrowded housing outside the camps. It says many risk their lives in search of a better future abroad. UNRWA appealed for $13 million in aid that would enable it to provide much-needed cash assistance to the refugees.

