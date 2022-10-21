UK: Hacker who stole Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months

LONDON (AP) — UK prosecutors say a computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Adrian Kwiatkowski, 23, of Ipswich in southern England, hacked the artists’ cloud-based accounts and sold their songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency. City of London Police, which investigated the case, say Kwiatkowski made 131,000 pounds ($147,000) on the transactions. He was sentenced Friday in Ipswich Crown Court.

