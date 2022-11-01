EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment

NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of Americans will have multiple choices for health insurance coverage next year now that open enrollment has begun under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace HealthCare.gov beginning Tuesday should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other factors before picking a plan. The Biden administration says 80% of consumers should be able to find a plan for $10 a month or less after tax credits. Currently, more than 14.5 million people get their health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as “Obamacare.”

By CORA LEWIS and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.