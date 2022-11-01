Fresh off Twitter acquisition, Musk suits up for Halloween

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk didn’t allow the responsibilities of becoming CEO at a third major company curb his Halloween spirit this year. Fresh off of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk showed up on a red carpet in New York City in what appeared to be a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother, Maye Musk. Musk on Monday evening attended model Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. AbracadabraNYC, a New York store that features the costume online, shows a list price of $7,500 for the “armored” red and black outfit.

