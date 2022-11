The number of sedans on the market has been dwindling for years. Fortunately, there are two compelling choices left that have stunning looks, powerful engines and refined interiors. They also happen to have hatchbacks. The Volkswagen Arteon and Kia Stinger make a strong case for sedans by providing fun driving dynamics and plenty of utility. But which is the better choice?

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.