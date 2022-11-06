Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang leader says he is lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti’s capital for nearly two months. Sunday’s announcement by Jimmy Cherizier follows government claims of at least some success in efforts to reclaim the terminal, as well as a United Nations resolution targeting Cherizier with sanctions. But it remains unclear who actually controls the terminal and the surrounding area, and there is no evidence that any fuel has yet been able to leave. In a speech posted on social media, Cherizier called on truck drivers to come and fill their tanks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.