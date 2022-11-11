Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company. In a filing late Thursday, Holmes’ lawyers contended sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, but if she is, her penalty should be limited to 18 months. That is just a fraction of the maximum 20-year prison sentence she is facing after being convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. The 38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.