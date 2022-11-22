Skip to Content
Best Buy’s outlook on sales improves ahead of the holidays

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

Best Buy’s profit and sales slipped in the third quarter on weakening demand for electronic gadgets, but it beat expectations and the retailer said a downturn in comparable stores sales this year will not be as bad as it had expected. Shares jumped 7% before the opening bell Tuesday. The consumer electronics chain earned $277 million, or $1.38 per share adjusted for one-time costs. That easily beat the per-share earnings of $1.03 projected on Wall Street. Last year in the same period, the company earned $499 million, or $2 per share. And the company said that the trail-off in comparable stores sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

Associated Press

