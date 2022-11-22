Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and large swathes of Spain’s northeast are going under water restrictions as an extended drought devastates crops and puts the pinch on human activities in the Mediterranean country. The regional government of Catalonia will reduce the use of water for agriculture and industry. Domestic use will not be limited, but using drinking water to wash cars or fill swimming pools will be prohibited. The measures starting Friday will cover 6.7 million people. Barcelona will become the second major Spanish city after Seville to limit water use. Climate scientists have identified the Mediterranean as one of the world’s regions that will suffer the most from higher temperatures due to climate change.

