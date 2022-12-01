China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments

BEIJING (AP) — China’s professional basketball league has fined former NBA star Jeremy Lin for making ‘inappropriate remarks’ about quarantine facilities for his Chinese team. That comes as the government tries to suppress protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world’s most stringent. More cities eased restrictions following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. The China Basketball Association said Lin was fined $1,400 for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about a hotel where his team stayed before a game. The news outlet The Paper said he complained about workout facilities. Phone calls to his team, the Loong Lions, weren’t answered.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.