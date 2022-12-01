Royals get up-close look at green innovations outside Boston

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales got a first-hand look at some groundbreaking innovations during a visit to a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston. The royal couple’s visit comes as they look to foster new ways to address climate change. Hundreds of cheering onlookers welcomed William and Kate as they entered Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday. The three-day visit started Wednesday with a reception at Boston City Hall and a trip to a Boston Celtics basketball game. It culminates Friday with the prince’s signature Earthshot Prize, a global competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.