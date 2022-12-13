EU again seeks elusive gas price cap to contain energy costs

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU energy ministers again are seeking to overcome deep differences on a natural gas price cap that many hope would make utility bills cheaper so people can stay a little warmer during harsh winter days. The ministers have been forced into five emergency meetings because they cannot come to agreement on a maximum ceiling to pay for gas because of fear that global suppliers will simply bypass Europe when others offer more money. Despite the time pressure two days ahead of an EU leaders summit, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said Tuesday’s meeting “will not be easy also because member states do have very different views.”

