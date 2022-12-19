Tribal owner of Hard Rock now running Mirage on Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new operator, Hard Rock International, is now running the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada state gambling regulators approved a nearly $1.1 billion deal with former site owner MGM Resorts International on Friday and the change-of-hands happened Monday. Florida-based Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole Tribe. It plans to reshape the property by replacing its sidewalk-side volcano attraction with a huge guitar-shaped hotel tower. Company Chairman Jim Allen says Mirage employees were absorbed into Hard Rock’s worldwide work force and the Mirage will remain open and operating while changes are made. The tribal-owned entity has cafes, hotels, casinos and concert properties around the world.

