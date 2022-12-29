Huawei says it’s out of ‘crisis mode,’ though revenue flat

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese technology giant Huawei says it has pulled itself out of “crisis mode” following years of U.S. restrictions that have stifled its sales in overseas markets, though its revenue for 2022 did not grow from a year earlier. Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, has struggled since then-U.S. President Donald Trump blocked its access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in 2019 on grounds that Huawei could facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies. Huawei said its unaudited revenue for 2022 is estimated at 636.9 billion yuan ($91.6 billion) for 2022 _ nearly unchanged from a year earlier and in line with its expectations.

