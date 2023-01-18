76ers, Devils owners buy into Ripken, Cooperstown baseball
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
Cal Ripken and Cooperstown are connected again. Ripken’s eponymous tournaments for youth baseball players have merged with Cooperstown All Star Village under a new agreement with the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Josh Harris and David Blitzer have become majority investors in the deal announced Wednesday they have merged two of the leading youth baseball brands that combined to host more 15,000 teams and 250,000 participants last summer.