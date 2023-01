Edmunds Top Rated Awards are bestowed annually upon the best vehicles of the year. The winners aced their Edmunds track tests and distinguished themselves as class leaders in extensive real-world evaluations. Edmunds came up with six winners for best car, SUV, truck and the electric versions of each. Some vehicles are repeat winners while others are new champions.

