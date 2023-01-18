Moderna rises; PNC Financial, Charles Schwab fall

The copper miner was weighed down by falling prices for the base metal.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 23 cents to $43.92.

The technology giant is cutting 10,000 workers, or almost 5% of its workforce.

The sporting goods retailer warned investors that inflation sapped its fourth-quarter revenue.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $9.78 to $152.07.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.

Moderna Inc., up $6.33 to $197.02.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.