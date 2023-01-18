Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

PARIS (AP) — French workers angry over proposed changes to retirement rules are halting high-speed trains, disrupting electricity supplies and taking to the streets in protest Thursday. The day of nationwide strikes and protests is seen as a big test for President Emmanuel Macron. French workers would have to work longer before receiving a pension under the new rules – with the nominal retirement age rising from 62 to 64. The country has long life expectancy and everyone receives a state pension. So Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent. Unions argue the plan threatens hard-fought worker rights, and polls suggest most French people oppose it.

