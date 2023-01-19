China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids’ online games

HONG KONG (AP) — As the week-long Lunar New Year holidays in China draws near, children have something more than just feasts and red envelop presents of cash to look forward to -– one extra hour of online games each day. For years, Chinese authorities have sought to control how much time kids can spend playing games online, to fight “internet addiction.” In August 2021, China issued its harshest restrictions yet: Minors were allowed to play online games for only an hour a day on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. In November, an industry group issued a report declared the gaming addiction problem among minors was “basically resolved.” But experts say that’s not really the case.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.