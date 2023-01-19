Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise

The wireless technology R&D lab gave investors an encouraging update on its fourth-quarter earnings.

InterDigital Inc., up $2.79 to $62.10.

The banking and financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Comerica Inc., up $3.90 to $69.84.

H.B. Fuller Co., down $2.75 to $69.08.

The bank’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper warned that commodity prices continue to squeeze profits.

Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42.

The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023.

Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

