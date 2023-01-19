EU assembly wants Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on terror list

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has called for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to be put on the European Union’s terrorist list and insisted that sanctions targeting Tehran had to be expanded after the violent suppression of protests. The legislature mustered a large majority in a nonbinding resolution on Thursday to call on the EU’s 27 member states for such punitive action to counter what it sees a swift backsliding of human rights in Iran. The European Parliament also wants the EU to ban any economic or financial activity that can linked to the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

