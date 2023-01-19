LIV Golf announces TV partnership with The CW network
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Saudi-funded LIV Golf finally has a television arrangement. LIV says it has an agreement with The CW for its second season that starts in five weeks. The CW will broadcast the weekend coverage. The first round of the 54-hole events will be available for streaming on The CW app. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman calls this a momentous deal. Various reports indicate The CW isn’t paying a rights fee but will instead get revenue sharing. A TV deal was seen as critical for LIV Golf. It was streamed last year on the LIV website and YouTube.